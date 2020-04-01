Here's How You Can Help Hospital Workers At Parkland
The healthcare team is our front line of defense against Coronavirus.
Yesterday, my neighbor posted this message on the NextDoor app.
It instantly tugged at my heart strings. So, after work, my dogs Biff Barkley, Duncan, and I walked over to the nurse's house to leave a card. I was pleasantly surprised to see there were already other messages in the box.
So my neighbor posted a message on the Nextdoor app. She’s an ER nurse at @parklandhealth, and she was asking for some words of encouragement. This is a special THANK YOU to all of the healthcare workers, first responders, paramedics, police, fire, and everyone who is putting their lives on the line for us every day. You are appreciated. ♥️
If you'd like to help the doctors, nurses, and other staff at Parkland, there are plenty of ways to donate, volunteer, or leave some words of encouragement. As you can see from my neighbor's post, it makes a difference to show them some appreciation!