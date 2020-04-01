Here's How You Can Help Hospital Workers At Parkland

Yesterday, my neighbor posted this message on the NextDoor app.

(Sybil Summers/ Entercom)

It instantly tugged at my heart strings. So, after work, my dogs Biff Barkley, Duncan, and I walked over to the nurse's house to leave a card. I was pleasantly surprised to see there were already other messages in the box.

If you'd like to help the doctors, nurses, and other staff at Parkland, there are plenty of ways to donate, volunteer, or leave some words of encouragement. As you can see from my neighbor's post, it makes a difference to show them some appreciation!