Here's How You Can Help Hospital Workers At Parkland

The healthcare team is our front line of defense against Coronavirus.

April 1, 2020
Sybil
A group of doctors talking about corona virus on conference.

(Halfpoint/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Around Town
Coronavirus
Culture
Features
Local News
Shows

Yesterday, my neighbor posted this message on the NextDoor app. 

NextDoor message asking for words or encouragement for Parkland workers
(Sybil Summers/ Entercom)

It instantly tugged at my heart strings. So, after work, my dogs Biff Barkley, Duncan, and I walked over to the nurse's house to leave a card. I was pleasantly surprised to see there were already other messages in the box. 

So my neighbor posted a message on the Nextdoor app. She’s an ER nurse at @parklandhealth, and she was asking for some words of encouragement. This is a special THANK YOU to all of the healthcare workers, first responders, paramedics, police, fire, and everyone who is putting their lives on the line for us every day. You are appreciated. ♥️

A post shared by Sybil Summers (@luvsybil) on

 

If you'd like to help the doctors, nurses, and other staff at Parkland, there are plenty of ways to donate, volunteer, or leave some words of encouragement. As you can see from my neighbor's post, it makes a difference to show them some appreciation!

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Parkland
Local
Doctors
Nurses
First Responders
thank you