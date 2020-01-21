Here's How You Can See A Sneak Peek Of Globe Life Field

From the Texas Rangers Press Release:

The 2020 Texas Rangers Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live! will take place this Saturday, January 25 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event, which will be open to the public free of charge, will allow fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at the new Globe Life Field, which is scheduled to open in March. A Viewing Area will be set up on outfield main concourse of the new park, providing a great sightline of the playing field, seating bowl and retractable roof areas. The Viewing Area will be accessible from Texas Rangers Plaza adjacent to Texas Live!

Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live! will also feature:

--Autograph sessions with Rangers’ players and coaches in PBR at Texas Live! between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.,,,Please see more information on the autograph procedures below.

--Question and answer sessions with Rangers’ executive and players at Troy’s, located on the first floor of Texas Live! between 10:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

--Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez will be making a special appearance at Pudge’s Pizza, which is located on the second floor of Texas Live!

--Food and beverages will be on sale at the various Texas Live! locations.

--Fans of all ages will be invited to take photos and share to their social accounts at the Photo Booth located near Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint on the first floor of Texas Live!.

--The Globe Life Field Sales Center, located in the former Hall of Fame space at Globe Life Park in Arlington, will be open, and fans can see a model of the new park as well as receive season ticket information for the inaugural year at Globe Life Field.

--Fans can visit the Batter’s Eye Club located in Vandergriff Plaza at Globe Life Park in Arlington for the Rangers Foundation’s annual sale. Memorabilia, promotional items, media guides and more from the past 20 years are priced from $1 and up. Proceeds from this sale will benefit the Foundation’s programming for youth baseball, youth health, youth education and youth in crisis. Fans can access the Foundation Sale through the Grand Slam Gift Shop on Randol Mill Rd.

--Comerica Peek at the Park attendees will receive an exclusive discount for the Grand Slam Gift Shop by bringing in their Comerica Peek at the Park guide. Fans can also shop authenticated items at the Rangers Authentics table located in the Arlington Backyard. Comerica Peek at the Park guides will be available at each entrance to Texas Live!

Free parking will be available in Lots B and J.

Due to the ongoing construction at both Globe Life Field and Globe Life Park in Arlington, Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live! has been scheduled instead of the Rangers’ traditional Fan Fest event.

For more information, please call 972-RANGERS or visit texasrangers.com/peekatthepark.

2020 Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live! Player Autograph Information

Autograph Session Times

10:30 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM

Three (3) sessions per hour. Subject to change.

Autograph sessions will be first-come, first-serve.

All autograph lines will form for each session in the Arlington Backyard.

Rangers staff will close autograph lines when the maximum fan limit per session is reached.

Rangers staff will bring autograph lines to the designated autograph location.

Fans must enter the line at the Arlington Backyard to receive an autograph.

Peek at the Park specific autograph schedule times will not be announced in advance.

Players will sign 225 autographs per session. Players will not sign beyond their allotted time.

The list of players signing will be announced on Thursday, January 23 and will be subject to change.

Rangers Captain will be signing autographs just for kids on the second floor Live! Arena Mezzanine at 10:15am and 1:15pm. This kids-only autograph opportunity is first-come, first-serve!

**Sybil Summers is on-air from 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**