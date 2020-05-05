Here's Where DFW Healthcare Workers Can Get Free Gas

This week, Honda is helping medical staffers as a show of appreciation.

May 5, 2020
Sybil
This week, Honda is giving medical staffers free gas as a sign of gratitude. As part of their Random Acts of Helpfulness campaign, they've chosen to benefit healthcare workers during National Nurses' Week. Here are the details

Tuesday, May 5 in Dallas

FREE GAS TIMES: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Tom Thumb
Express 2720 Live Oak St.
Dallas, TX 75204 (Near Baylor Scott University Medical Center) 

 

Wednesday, May 6 in Fort Worth   

FREE GAS TIMES: 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Location announced Wednesday morning.

 

Saturday, May 9  in McKinney 

FREE GAS TIMES: 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Location announced Saturday morning.

 

Find updates on their Facebook page.

 

