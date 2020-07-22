Houston Strip Club Offers Drive-Thru Service

Although bars have been closed in the state of Texas, Vivid Gentleman’s Club in Houston found a way to keep their dancers employed. They are now offering drive-thru food and drinks, and it's served by the scantily-clad female staff.

The venue erected a tent in the parking lot where their girls stand behind a rail. There are lights and music to give it a nightlife atmosphere. As meals and to-go cocktails are being prepared, drivers are treated to a socially-distanced performance for up to two songs. Some of the strippers wear masks, some don't. Drivers leave tips for the women on the ground in front of their station so there's no physical interaction.