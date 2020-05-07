How To Pronounce Elon Musk's New Baby's Name

It's X Æ A-12. Take a stab at it, we dare ya.

May 7, 2020
Sybil
Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

When Elon Musk announced the birth of his 182nd child this week, people were surprised by the name. His girlfriend Grimes is a super-talented singer, but they are both definitely aliens. And I'm a weirdo so I can say that. 

The poor kid's name is just a mish-mash of letters, numbers, and symbols. It's X Æ A-12. People immediately tried to decode the mystery behind it. One Twitter user got a response from Mama, so we think this is the winner. 

So “Ecks Ai Archangel Musk” seems to make the most sense. Regardless, the state of California doesn't allow symbols in official names (aside from apostrophes and hyphens) so they'll have to get the birth certificate in outer space. Which is entirely possible given their nature. 

