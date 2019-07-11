Inflatable Dinosaurs Racing Around A Horse Track Is The Best Video You'll See Today

Horse tracks have had a lot of bad press lately so this story actually made me happy.

Over the weekend, Emerald Downs in Washington helf their Third Annual T-Rex Race, and I am living for it. Something about watching over 30 people galloping in these giant dinosaur costumes is hysterical. Maybe it's their oversized heads wobbling around all willy-nilly or maybe it's their stubby little arms flapping to-and-fro. Whatever it is, keep doing it. This is amazing.

Video of T-Rex race at casino goes viral

Even the names are greatness... Rex-Girlfriend? That's genius!

I didn’t know I needed to see a T-Rex race until I saw a T-Rex race. pic.twitter.com/SdwQjqQIhw — Justin Warmoth (@News6Justin) July 10, 2019

