Inflatable Dinosaurs Racing Around A Horse Track Is The Best Video You'll See Today
People dressed in T-Rex costumes had a foot race at Emerald Downs in Washington.
July 11, 2019
Horse tracks have had a lot of bad press lately so this story actually made me happy.
Over the weekend, Emerald Downs in Washington helf their Third Annual T-Rex Race, and I am living for it. Something about watching over 30 people galloping in these giant dinosaur costumes is hysterical. Maybe it's their oversized heads wobbling around all willy-nilly or maybe it's their stubby little arms flapping to-and-fro. Whatever it is, keep doing it. This is amazing.
Even the names are greatness... Rex-Girlfriend? That's genius!
I didn’t know I needed to see a T-Rex race until I saw a T-Rex race. pic.twitter.com/SdwQjqQIhw— Justin Warmoth (@News6Justin) July 10, 2019
