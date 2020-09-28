It's Disney Night on DWTS. These are the movies they will be referencing.
14 celebrities remain.
It's Week Three of Dancing With the Stars, and tonight is everyone's favorite theme ... Disney Night! After Charles Oakley's elimination on the last episode, there are 14 contestants remaining. Here are the songs/movies they are performing to.
JOHNNY WEIR- Mulan
Loyal. Brave. True! #TeamBrijo's #DisneyNight performance will reveal who they really are inside. #DWTS
MONICA ALDAMA- The Little Mermaid
Get your thingamabobs ready - #TeamValdama let us be a part of their world on Monday for #DisneyNight! #DWTS
NEV SCHULMAN- Pirates of the Caribbean
Will #TeamBeNeevers find gold or end up in the brig? Hoist your colors for them on #DisneyNight in 4 DAYS! #DWTS
CHRISHELL STAUSE- Cinderella
#TeamSellingIt brings us the ultimate fairytale for #DisneyNight. --✨ #DWTS
KAITLYN BRISTOWE- Moana
There's just no telling how far #TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance will go. Comment -- if you can't wait to see this performance on #DisneyNight! #DWTS
AJ MCLEAN- Aladdin
Genuflect and show some respect for #TeamPrettyMessedUp! ---- Their #DisneyNight performance is about to be one big party. #DWTS
JEANNIE MAI- Up
#TeamDreamOfJeannie is taking us up, up and away for #DisneyNight! Brace yourselves - this one will give you all the feels. -- #DWTS
SKAI JACKSON- The Princess and the Frog
There ain't nothing that's going to stop #TeamReachForTheSkai! ---- #DisneyNight, we're almost there. #DWTS
NELLY- Soul
#TeamDaNelly blesses the #DWTS ballroom with rhythm and heart from @pixar's new movie Soul! #DisneyNight @pixarsoul
VERNON DAVIS- Beauty and the Beast
#TeamDavisIsDancing invites you to be their guest for #DisneyNight. The magic happens in TWO DAYS! --#DWTS
ANNE HECHE- Hercules
Bless our soul, #TeamAK is on a roll! Don't miss their heavenly #DisneyNight performance this Monday. #DWTS
JESSE METCALFE- Newsies
Read all about it! #TeamAllIn is becoming the King and Queen of New York. ------ #DisneyNight #DWTS
CAROLE BASKIN- The Lion King
The lion king has met the kitty queen! We're too excited for #TeamAreYouKittenMe's #DisneyNight performance tomorrow. ---- #DWTS
JUSTINA MACHADO- Mary Poppins
Sweeter than a spoonful of sugar! #TeamLOCOmotion are SUPERcalifragi... You get it. -- #DisneyNight #DWTS
DWTS airs tonight at 7 on ABC.