It's Disney Night on DWTS. These are the movies they will be referencing.

It's Week Three of Dancing With the Stars, and tonight is everyone's favorite theme ... Disney Night! After Charles Oakley's elimination on the last episode, there are 14 contestants remaining. Here are the songs/movies they are performing to.

JOHNNY WEIR- Mulan

MONICA ALDAMA- The Little Mermaid

NEV SCHULMAN- Pirates of the Caribbean

CHRISHELL STAUSE- Cinderella

KAITLYN BRISTOWE- Moana

AJ MCLEAN- Aladdin

JEANNIE MAI- Up

SKAI JACKSON- The Princess and the Frog

NELLY- Soul

VERNON DAVIS- Beauty and the Beast

ANNE HECHE- Hercules

JESSE METCALFE- Newsies

CAROLE BASKIN- The Lion King

JUSTINA MACHADO- Mary Poppins

DWTS airs tonight at 7 on ABC.