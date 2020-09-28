It's Disney Night on DWTS. These are the movies they will be referencing.

14 celebrities remain.

September 28, 2020
Sybil
Disney cast members pose for a photo in front of Cinderella Castle prior to the phased reopening of Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort

(David Roark/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Contests
Culture
Entertainment
Features
Shows

It's Week Three of Dancing With the Stars, and tonight is everyone's favorite theme ... Disney Night! After Charles Oakley's elimination on the last episode, there are 14 contestants remaining. Here are the songs/movies they are performing to. 

JOHNNY WEIR- Mulan

Loyal. Brave. True! #TeamBrijo's #DisneyNight performance will reveal who they really are inside. #DWTS

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

 

MONICA ALDAMA- The Little Mermaid

Get your thingamabobs ready - #TeamValdama let us be a part of their world on Monday for #DisneyNight! #DWTS

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

 

NEV SCHULMAN- Pirates of the Caribbean

Will #TeamBeNeevers find gold or end up in the brig? Hoist your colors for them on #DisneyNight in 4 DAYS! #DWTS

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

 

CHRISHELL STAUSE- Cinderella

#TeamSellingIt brings us the ultimate fairytale for #DisneyNight. --✨ #DWTS

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

 

KAITLYN BRISTOWE- Moana

There's just no telling how far #TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance will go. Comment -- if you can't wait to see this performance on #DisneyNight! #DWTS

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

 

AJ MCLEAN- Aladdin

Genuflect and show some respect for #TeamPrettyMessedUp! ---- Their #DisneyNight performance is about to be one big party. #DWTS

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

 

JEANNIE MAI- Up

#TeamDreamOfJeannie is taking us up, up and away for #DisneyNight! Brace yourselves - this one will give you all the feels. -- #DWTS

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

 

SKAI JACKSON- The Princess and the Frog

There ain't nothing that's going to stop #TeamReachForTheSkai! ---- #DisneyNight, we're almost there. #DWTS

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

 

NELLY- Soul

#TeamDaNelly blesses the #DWTS ballroom with rhythm and heart from @pixar's new movie Soul! #DisneyNight @pixarsoul

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

 

VERNON DAVIS- Beauty and the Beast

#TeamDavisIsDancing invites you to be their guest for #DisneyNight. The magic happens in TWO DAYS! --#DWTS

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

 

ANNE HECHE- Hercules

Bless our soul, #TeamAK is on a roll! Don't miss their heavenly #DisneyNight performance this Monday. #DWTS

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

 

JESSE METCALFE- Newsies

Read all about it! #TeamAllIn is becoming the King and Queen of New York. ------ #DisneyNight #DWTS

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

 

CAROLE BASKIN- The Lion King

The lion king has met the kitty queen! We're too excited for #TeamAreYouKittenMe's #DisneyNight performance tomorrow. ---- #DWTS

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

 

JUSTINA MACHADO- Mary Poppins

Sweeter than a spoonful of sugar! #TeamLOCOmotion are SUPERcalifragi... You get it. -- #DisneyNight #DWTS

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

 

DWTS airs tonight at 7 on ABC.

Tags: 
DWTS
Dancing with the Stars
Disney
Dance
celebrities
movies