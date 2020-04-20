Jamie Foxx & DeMarcus Ware Host Virtual Cowboys Draft Party

Ordinarily, we would be partying at AT&T Stadium or The Star in Frisco during the Dallas Cowboys draft weekend. This year, things will be a little different.

As the NFL is holding a virtual draft, Jerry and Stephen Jones will be in their home offices rather than the war room. Roger Goodell, the commissioner, will be interacting with fans online for charity. And the Dallas Cowboys will host a cyber party hosted by Oscar winner (and former Terrell resident) Jamie Foxx alongside Super Bowl champ and legendary Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware. The event is Thursday, April 23rd at 7pm and you can follow along at DallasCowboys.com.