Jamie Foxx & DeMarcus Ware Host Virtual Cowboys Draft Party

The actor and former player will start the online festivities Thursday, April 23rd at 7pm.

April 20, 2020
Jamie Foxx accepts Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Just Mercy" onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

(Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Ordinarily, we would be partying at AT&T Stadium or The Star in Frisco during the Dallas Cowboys draft weekend. This year, things will be a little different. 

As the NFL is holding a virtual draft, Jerry and Stephen Jones will be in their home offices rather than the war room. Roger Goodell, the commissioner, will be interacting with fans online for charity. And the Dallas Cowboys will host a cyber party hosted by Oscar winner (and former Terrell resident) Jamie Foxx alongside Super Bowl champ and legendary Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware. The event is Thursday, April 23rd at 7pm and you can follow along at DallasCowboys.com.

 

