Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes' Annual List Of The Richest Americans
The Amazon CEO is worth a reported $179 Billion.
September 9, 2020
For the 39th year in a row, Forbes has compiled a list of the 400 richest Americans. They factor in various assets including: stakes in public and private companies, real estate, art, yachts, planes, ranches, vineyards, jewelry, car collections and more. Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos came out on top again. The full list can be seen here.
- Jeff Bezos (Amazon)- $179B
- Bill Gates (Microsoft)- $111B
- Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook)- $85B
- Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway)- $79.5B
- Larry Ellison (Oracle Software)- $72B
- Steve Ballmer (Microsoft)- $69B
- Elon Musk (Tesla)- $68B
- Larry Page (Google)- $67.5B
- Sergey Brin (Google)- $65.7B
- Alice Walton (WalMart)- $62.3B