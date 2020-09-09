Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes' Annual List Of The Richest Americans

For the 39th year in a row, Forbes has compiled a list of the 400 richest Americans. They factor in various assets including: stakes in public and private companies, real estate, art, yachts, planes, ranches, vineyards, jewelry, car collections and more. Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos came out on top again. The full list can be seen here.

Jeff Bezos (Amazon)- $179B Bill Gates (Microsoft)- $111B Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook)- $85B Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway)- $79.5B Larry Ellison (Oracle Software)- $72B Steve Ballmer (Microsoft)- $69B Elon Musk (Tesla)- $68B Larry Page (Google)- $67.5B Sergey Brin (Google)- $65.7B Alice Walton (WalMart)- $62.3B