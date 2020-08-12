Jerry Jones Finally Addresses The Public In Annual State Of The Team Speech

When you think of NFL owners, who's the first person to come to mind? Did you instantly think of Jerry Jones? Of course you did. Because he's like a moth-to-a-flame when it comes to publicity. That's why it's been so strange that we hadn't heard a peep from the Dallas Cowboys GM in months.

He didn't speak when discussions about kneeling during the anthem came to a head again this year after the George Floyd protests.

He was silent when fans wondered how Coronavirus would affect games this season.

He didn't even issue a statement as players opted out of the season and team transactions were made.

His yacht was spotted near Seattle last week, and people still wondered whether or not he was even aboard. Today, things finally changed. The longtime media hound finally spoke to the public in his yearly State of the Team address. He noted that the Cowboys are taking COVID-19 very seriously, and AT&T Stadium will allow fans in the stands at 30% capacity.

Regarding taking a knee during the Star-Spangled Banner, he acknowledged the question by saying, “Everybody in this country knows where I stand and where the Cowboys stand when it comes to the flag. We're gonna have grace." He further said the organization hasn't had official discussions on how they will handle the pre-game tradition. This comes two years after he brazenly announced that his players would stand in unity at every game.

There's clearly a lot to take away from this. Watch the speech in its entirety here.