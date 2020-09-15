Jerry Jones Will "Play It By Ear" With Attendance At AT&T Stadium

Jerry Jones was on our sister station 105.3 The Fan this morning to talk about all things Dallas Cowboys.

When shows hosts Shan and RJ asked him about fans at this Sunday's event at AT&T Stadium, Jones was elusive. He said they will "play it by ear" and announce attendance numbers at the game. Hear his response at the 15:10-mark.

So far, other teams that have allowed spectators have maxed out their capacity at 25% per COVID-19 restrictions.