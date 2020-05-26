Joe Exotic Face Masks Are Now Available

First, that b**ch Carole Baskin released a line of face masks. Now, there's a Joe Exotic one available.

Since the Netflix docuseries Tiger King barreled into our lives a few months ago, it seems we can't get away from the cast of big cat collectors. This Joe Exotic mask gives the wearer his signature handle bar mustache, and it's supposed to make you look like him. I think his mullet and eyebrow ring are more of a trademark so you'll have to go the distance if you really wanna rock the look. Otherwise, it's just facial hair.