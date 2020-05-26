Joe Exotic Face Masks Are Now Available
Mullet and eyebrow ring not included.
May 26, 2020
First, that b**ch Carole Baskin released a line of face masks. Now, there's a Joe Exotic one available.
Since the Netflix docuseries Tiger King barreled into our lives a few months ago, it seems we can't get away from the cast of big cat collectors. This Joe Exotic mask gives the wearer his signature handle bar mustache, and it's supposed to make you look like him. I think his mullet and eyebrow ring are more of a trademark so you'll have to go the distance if you really wanna rock the look. Otherwise, it's just facial hair.
Tiger King Face Mask -Joe Exotic Face Mask Adult Face Mask with Filter Reuseable Washable Fabric Fac https://t.co/TD61yGVi1T— Lisa van Heerden (@PricklyPaw) May 22, 2020