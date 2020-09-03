Joe Exotic Underwear Will Debut On September 7th
The men's and women's styles have his face on the crotch.
Joe Exotic is launching an underwear line next week. The brand offers options for men and women, and they will debut on the two-year anniversary of his arrest.
The Tiger King's initial streetwear collection sold out the first day.
Tired of seeing your lover in those nasty tighty-whiteys or those droopy boxers? Well...Jazz your lover up this Labor Day and get’em on your wild side with my new “REVENGE” underwear line with @odaingerous Keep them unmentionables secure in these 100% Cotton, expertly crafted underwear dropping on September 7, 2020
Bold Iconic Streetwear. The Revenge Continues with the next installment of the #Revenge collection which will feature the iconic Joe Exotic Underwear for Men and and Women. Made of 100% and craftily fitted it will highlight your most treasured assests-- Available September 7th 2020 @odaingerous official website (Link in Bio) --: @tmz_tv @usweekly #liveodaingerously #joeexotic #tigerking #helpfreejoe #exclusive #underwear #intimates #streetwear #luxury #sexy #menswear #womenswear #ooto #netflix