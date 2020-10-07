Joey Gallo Surprises Local 9-Year-Old Who Donated Summer Job Money To Charity

Over the summer, while most kids were playing video games or kicking soccer balls, a boy from Stephenville was busy raising money for charity.

Nine-year-old Paxton Ables got a job helping other children learn English, and he donated his paychecks to Backpack Buddies. The organization provides healthy meals for students whose families need a little extra help. Paxton and his father (a voice actor) were featured on Good Morning America to spotlight his selfless effort.

During the video chat, the GMA hosts brought on a special guest, Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo. Gallo said he was so impressed by Ables' act of kindness that the team would send autographed memorabilia. If that wasn't cool enough, Paxton will also give the official call to "Play Ball" during next year's home opener.

Our hearts are full. Thank you for inspiring us, Paxton! ❤️



Can’t wait to see you at the ballpark next season.pic.twitter.com/L496PQL3Ku — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 6, 2020

We need more Paxtons in the world!