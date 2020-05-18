John Krasinski's Some Good News Goes On Hiatus After 8 Eps.

As the world slowly starts to re-open from months of Coronavirus lockdown, John Krasinski announced his YouTube series will be on hiatus. The weekly show called "Some Good News" featured stories from around the globe to lift people's spirits during the crisis.

Video of Some Good News with John Krasinski: The SGN Community Episode!

Last night, he hosted Episode 8 and said the show will be taking a break, but they still want submissions of feelgood stories.

Saved the best for last! Episode 8 of @somegoodnews has to be my favorite because it celebrates the truth of what this show has always been. Never mine,always yours! There IS and ALWAYS WILL BE...good in the world! Thank you all! So long but not farewell! https://t.co/mEylhsDvic — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 18, 2020

Twitter was flooded with positive messages of inspiration, tears of joy/sadness, and gratitude that he kept us entertained during a rough time. This one's for you, JK!