John Krasinski's Some Good News Goes On Hiatus After 8 Eps.

The wildly-popular YouTube series said they're taking a break but still want submissions.

May 18, 2020
Sybil
John Krasinski accepts the Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie award for 'A Quiet Place' onstage during the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

(Kevin Winter/ Getty Images)

As the world slowly starts to re-open from months of Coronavirus lockdown, John Krasinski announced his YouTube series will be on hiatus. The weekly show called "Some Good News" featured stories from around the globe to lift people's spirits during the crisis. 

Last night, he hosted Episode 8 and said the show will be taking a break, but they still want submissions of feelgood stories. 

 

Twitter was flooded with positive messages of inspiration, tears of joy/sadness, and gratitude that he kept us entertained during a rough time. This one's for you, JK! 

