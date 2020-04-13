John Krasinski's "Some Good News" Trends Again In Week 3
The actor is hosting a weekly YouTube show focusing on positive stories around the world.
April 13, 2020
John Krasinksi started a YouTube show three weeks ago, and it has become an incredible source of inspiration.
The former The Office star hosts a video every Sunday called "Some Good News" which features clips, photos, and social media posts starring people who are making a positive difference during the Coronavirus outbreak. There have even been some North Texans featured on the show.