John Krasinski's "Some Good News" Trends Again In Week 3

The actor is hosting a weekly YouTube show focusing on positive stories around the world.

April 13, 2020
Sybil
John Krasinski attends the "A Quiet Place Part II" World Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City.

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

John Krasinksi started a YouTube show three weeks ago, and it has become an incredible source of inspiration. 

The former The Office star hosts a video every Sunday called "Some Good News" which features clips, photos, and social media posts starring people who are making a positive difference during the Coronavirus outbreak. There have even been some North Texans featured on the show. 

