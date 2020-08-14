JoJo Fletcher Will Host The Bachelorette While Chris Harrison Is In Quarantine

Fans of The Bachelorette will be familiar with an upcoming substitute. JoJo Fletcher is filling in for Chris Harrison for two weeks.

Harrison, the Dallas native, dropped his son off at TCU in Fort Worth earlier this week, which meant he left the Bachelorette bubble in California. Upon his return, he was told he would need to quarantine for 14 days.

Since the show is on a schedule, they couldn't halt production for that many days, so they've brought back a familiar face. JoJo Fletcher, who starred as the show's namesake in 2016, will step into Harrison's role for the interim. She is currently engaged to Jordan Rodgers who she met on her season four years ago. The couple was set to marry two months ago, but they've postponed their ceremony due to the pandemic. Here's to DFW representing on ABC!