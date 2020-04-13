Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Her Own Make-Up In Funny PSA

Julia Louis-Dreyfus can now be added to the list of celebs who have made at-home videos reminding us how important it is to shelter-in-place. In her PSA, she mentions that her usual glam squad is safely quarantined so she's doing her own make-up. In her true comedic style, she overdoes it and ends up looking ike a clown. Still better than being within six feet of someone though!

Thanks & happy to help get the message out. ---- https://t.co/QIMhpvWsRz — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 8, 2020