Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Her Own Make-Up In Funny PSA

The Veep star posts a hilarious video without using her usual glam squad.

April 13, 2020
Sybil
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the premiere of "Downhill" at SVA Theater on February 12, 2020 in New York City

(Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Julia Louis-Dreyfus can now be added to the list of celebs who have made at-home videos reminding us how important it is to shelter-in-place. In her PSA, she mentions that her usual glam squad is safely quarantined so she's doing her own make-up. In her true comedic style, she overdoes it and ends up looking ike a clown. Still better than being within six feet of someone though! 

