Justin Bieber Hinted That He's Partnering Up With Crocs

Happy Croctober!

Apparently the most hideous shoe ever created (in my opinion) is making a comeback. Crocs had a genius marketing idea to team up with artists so they could develop their own lines. The latest addition could be a potential collab with Justin Bieber. The pop star hinted about it on Instagram.

Justin Bieber

Soon A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 1, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

Post Malone

Luke Combs

Bad Bunny

KISS