Justin Bieber Hinted That He's Partnering Up With Crocs

October 2, 2020
Happy Croctober!

Apparently the most hideous shoe ever created (in my opinion) is making a comeback. Crocs had a genius marketing idea to team up with artists so they could develop their own lines. The latest addition could be a potential collab with Justin Bieber. The pop star hinted about it on Instagram.  

Justin Bieber

Soon

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 

Post Malone

Much love to my bro @postmalone for sending me these dope ass Crocs -- I will be rocking these at the @dallasmavs game tonight

A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on

 

Luke Combs

My newest collab with @crocs is now available at crocs.com/lukecombsxcrocs (link in my stories)! They are camo and feature a bottle opener. What more could you want? #LukeCombsXCrocs

A post shared by Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) on

 

Bad Bunny

#BadBunnyXCrocs is available tomorrow at 12 PM ET. The nostalgia of a glowing galaxy sprawling across your old room is included ☠️-- Link in bio.

A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs) on

 

KISS

Crocs have officially been Kissified -- Shop the latest collection and remember... If you ain’t Crocin’, you ain’t rockin’ --

A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs) on

