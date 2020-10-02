Justin Bieber Hinted That He's Partnering Up With Crocs
Other artists have also created their own lines of the shoe.
Happy Croctober!
Apparently the most hideous shoe ever created (in my opinion) is making a comeback. Crocs had a genius marketing idea to team up with artists so they could develop their own lines. The latest addition could be a potential collab with Justin Bieber. The pop star hinted about it on Instagram.
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Much love to my bro @postmalone for sending me these dope ass Crocs -- I will be rocking these at the @dallasmavs game tonight
Luke Combs
My newest collab with @crocs is now available at crocs.com/lukecombsxcrocs (link in my stories)! They are camo and feature a bottle opener. What more could you want? #LukeCombsXCrocs
Bad Bunny
#BadBunnyXCrocs is available tomorrow at 12 PM ET. The nostalgia of a glowing galaxy sprawling across your old room is included ☠️-- Link in bio.
KISS
Crocs have officially been Kissified -- Shop the latest collection and remember... If you ain’t Crocin’, you ain’t rockin’ --