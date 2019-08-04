Kansas Woman Captures Video Of A Snake Stuck In A Gas Pump

The garden snake was caught between the screen and clear protector.

August 4, 2019
Sybil
Holly Malkames was in for a surprise when she gassed up her can the other day. 

As she was pumping fuel, Malkames noticed a snake slithering in the display window. She said at first, she thought it was an advertisement. Upon further investigation, she realized it was an actual, live reptile trapped between the computer screen and clear protective window. She notified employees at the gas station, and they removed the tiny garden snake safely. 

 

