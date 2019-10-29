KC & The Sunshine Band Talk About THE Upcoming DFW Show
KC & The Sunshine Band will be playing the Boogie Bash on Nov. 2nd at Comerica Center in Frisco
October 29, 2019
Categories:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
02 Nov
Join the KLUV Crew at Boogie Bash! Comerica Center
12 Nov
Sara Bareilles: Amidst The Chaos Tour The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11 Dec
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
29 Dec
The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical Majestic Theatre
29 Dec
Mannheim Steamroller The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory