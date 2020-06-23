Keller Man Celebrates 100th Birthday With 100-Car Parade
Glenn Lacy was honored by friends and family as he watched from a safe social distance.
June 23, 2020
Yesterday, a Keller man celebrated his 100th birthday. Glenn Lacy, a World War II veteran sat in his front yard and waved as 100 vehicles filled with friends and family rolled by his house.
It's safe to say, Mr. Lacy has experienced a lot in the past century!
Glenn Lacy, a highly decorated World War II veteran and volunteer for Baylor Scott & White, turned 100 years old on Monday. https://t.co/0jnPa9147h— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) June 23, 2020