Kelly Clarkson Among Latest Crop Of Celebs To Get A Hollywood Star
The Burleson native will be recognized on the Walk of Fame.
June 19, 2020
The Hollywood Walk of Fame announced its 35 latest celebrities who will receive stars. DFW native Kelly Clarkson is one of the many A-listers. She's joined by Zac Efron, Shia LaBeouf, Naomi Watts, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin and Benedict Cumberbatch, Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa, Jefferson Airplane, Nick Cannon, Laura Linney, Courteney Cox, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Christian Slater, Sarah Paulson, and others.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the organizers are unsure when the famous handprint ceremony will be held. We'll update you when they schedule it.