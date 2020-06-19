Kelly Clarkson Among Latest Crop Of Celebs To Get A Hollywood Star

The Hollywood Walk of Fame announced its 35 latest celebrities who will receive stars. DFW native Kelly Clarkson is one of the many A-listers. She's joined by Zac Efron, Shia LaBeouf, Naomi Watts, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin and Benedict Cumberbatch, Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa, Jefferson Airplane, Nick Cannon, Laura Linney, Courteney Cox, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Christian Slater, Sarah Paulson, and others.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the organizers are unsure when the famous handprint ceremony will be held. We'll update you when they schedule it.