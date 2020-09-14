Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Emotional Divorce
She said her new album is a reflection of her relationship.
September 14, 2020
Yesterday, Burleson's own superstar Kelly Clarkson was a guest on the Today show. She spoke with host Willie Geist about what a struggle going through a divorce has been for her. The songstress said at times, her life has felt like a "dumpster."
Clarkson has had some good come from the pain, she's working on a new album that outlines her relationship journey with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. It's expected to drop sometime this year.
Kelly Clarkson opens up about divorce in TODAY exclusive: My life's been 'a dumpster’https://t.co/D0JiaWchDc— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 13, 2020