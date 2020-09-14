Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Emotional Divorce

She said her new album is a reflection of her relationship.

Yesterday, Burleson's own superstar Kelly Clarkson was a guest on the Today show. She spoke with host Willie Geist about what a struggle going through a divorce has been for her. The songstress said at times, her life has felt like a "dumpster."

Clarkson has had some good come from the pain, she's working on a new album that outlines her relationship journey with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. It's expected to drop sometime this year. 

 

