Watch This Leaked Video Of Kim Kardashian West Symbolically Giving Birth To Kylie Jenner

If you've ever wondered what it would be like for Kim Kardashian West to give birth to her little sister Kylie Jenner, first of all, you're an oddball and I love it. Secondly, you're in luck.

The siblings starred in a music video together three years ago. The song "Feel Me" by Tyga (Kylie's then-boyfriend) and Kanye West (Kim's husband) was never released because Kylie and Tyga broke up. The footage had already been shot though. The director Eli Russell Linnetz posted the final version on his Instagram page, and it instantly raised eyebrows. In the last scene, KKW appears to deliver her sis out of her womb. Linnetz said the imagery is symbolic of Kylie's rise to fame, "It features Kylie coming out of Kim's vagina," he explained. "The metaphorical meaning being that there would be no Kylie without Kim."

**Language NSFW**