Watch This Leaked Video Of Kim Kardashian West Symbolically Giving Birth To Kylie Jenner

The music video was supposed to debut three years ago, but it was never released. 

September 4, 2020
Sybil
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian (R) attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones in Beverly Hills, CA.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

If you've ever wondered what it would be like for Kim Kardashian West to give birth to her little sister Kylie Jenner, first of all, you're an oddball and I love it. Secondly, you're in luck. 

The siblings starred in a music video together three years ago. The song "Feel Me" by Tyga (Kylie's then-boyfriend) and Kanye West (Kim's husband) was never released because Kylie and Tyga broke up. The footage had already been shot though. The director Eli Russell Linnetz posted the final version on his Instagram page, and it instantly raised eyebrows. In the last scene, KKW appears to deliver her sis out of her womb. Linnetz said the imagery is symbolic of Kylie's rise to fame, "It features Kylie coming out of Kim's vagina," he explained. "The metaphorical meaning being that there would be no Kylie without Kim."

**Language NSFW**

#kimkardashian #kyliejenner #feelme

A post shared by eli russell linnetz (@elirusselllinnetz) on

