Krispy Kreme Has New Candy-Topped Donuts
Flavors include Nerds, jelly beans, and more.
July 14, 2020
Good news if you're reading this in The Phillipines. Krispy Kreme is launching four new candy-coated donuts in honor of their 17-year anniversary.
The new line-up includes Nerds, Jelly Belly jelly beans, sour gummies, and marshmallow.
You’re in for a sweet treat and we’d love it if you #CelebrateWithUs as we finally launch our Awesome Candy Doughnuts TODAY! ------ Your all-time favorite candies now in our melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts, just in time for our #KKBirthday! -- Join the fun and order for take-out, drive-thru, Curbside® and in-store pick-up and delivery, via https://www.now.krispykreme.com.ph, 888-79000 Hotline+, GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood. --