Last Night's DWTS Elimination Was Disastrous When The Wrong Couples Were Announced

**SPOILER ALERT**

If you haven't watched last night's episode of Dancing With the Stars, click here.

There was a major mishap at the end of the show when hostess Tyra Banks was announcing the couples who were up for elimination. After telling Navarro College's Cheer Coach Monica Aldama that she and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were safe, she had to bring them back out on stage because they were actually on the chopping block against actress Anne Heche and pro Keo Motsepe.

The former supermodel explained that there was an issue in the control room so the remaining two duos waited for the judges' saves. Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli kept Coach Aldama, sending Heche home in a huff. Watch the cluster go down here.