Latest Viral Trend Is The One-Gallon Jell-O Challenge

The latest internet trend is called the One-Gallon Jell-O Challenge. It entails eating an entire gallon of Jell-O in a limited amount of time.

Matt Stonie posted a YouTube video of himself making eight packages of lime-flavored Jell-O. He put the entire concoction in a giant bowl and timed himself scarfing it down. Stonie was able to finish in 17 minutes and 54 seconds. Afterward, he said he was "cold".

(Language NSFW)

Video of 1 Gallon Jell-o Challenge (Lime)

