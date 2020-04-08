Lin-Manuel Miranda Surprises Young Fan With John Krasinski

Actor John Krasinski is in week two of his wildly popular YouTube show "Some Good News", and he's already raising the bar. The goal is to bring positivity to the world during these uncertain times of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He debuted to over 14 million views last week, and after releasing Sunday's episode, he's at over 7.5 million. The story starts with a mother in Jacksonville who Tweeted that her daughter Aubrey was bummed that she wouldn't be able to see Hamilton for her ninth birthday. It's Aubrey's favorite play, and they had been planning this celebration for months. Instead, they watched Mary Poppins Returns which features Lin-Manuel Miranda, the young girl's favorite actor. It also happens to star Emily Blunt, Krasinski's wife.

So, JK started a Zoom video with Aubrey. He then surprised her with a trip to New York and tickets to see Hamilton once the theaters re-open. As if that wasn't enough, Mary Poppins herself appeared on the screen to say hello and then out of nowhere, LMM "Zoom-bombed" into the chat. Exciting, right? There's more. Miranda was able to get the entire cast to sing Aubrey's favorite song from the play all over the magic of the internet. The video is incredible!

Video of Zoom Surprise: Some Good News with John Krasinski Ep. 2