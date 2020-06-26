Local Blogger Creates A Picturesque Romeo & Juliet Dinner During The Pandemic

Katie-Rose Watson caught our attention a few months ago with her beautiful Disney-themed dinner parties. The local blogger includes every detail from tablescapes to signature drinks to costumes.

Her latest creation is a socially-distant version of Romeo & Juliet. Watch the video of how she designed this rendition of The Rose Table. In her own words:

Welcome to fair Corona! I mean...Verona! A little thing like social distancing can't keep me from entertaining. I ate up on the balcony at my Capulet-themed table while Romeo ate at his Montague-themed table down below in the garden. We enjoyed a Renaissance-inspired meal and drank wine from two rival vineyards in Tuscany. Here's my Romeo and Juliet dinner, recipes and all.

Video of Romeo and Juliet *Social Distancing* Dinner