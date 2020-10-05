Local TikTokker Asks People With Expensive Cars What They Do For A Living

Daniel Macdonald went to Highland Park Village to get the scoop.

October 5, 2020
Sybil
Five distinctive gold wrapped supercars minicabs including the Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari 488, Rolls Royce Ghost II, Mercedes G Wagon and Mclaren 720s were officially unveiled at a launch event at The Dorchester Hotel in London.

(John Phillips/ Getty Images)

Admit it, we've all pulled up next to someone driving a $500,000 car at a red light, and thought, "Damn, I wonder what he does for a living".

So, Daniel Macdonald took his camera to Highland Park Village and asked that exact question to people in expensive vehicles. Answers ranged from "I'm a doctor" to "Retired" to "Inheritance" and my personal fave: "I'm married." Apparently, I'm in the wrong industry! Lol. 

Asking Luxury car owners what they do pt.1

A post shared by Daniel Macdonald (@itsdanielmac) on

“what do you do for a living?” ➡️ she had the best answer -- [via @itsdanielmac>

A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on

The best Monday Motivation by far, courtesy of @itsdanielmac ------ • For me, the takeaway from this is that there are many paths to living your best life .... But that you *CAN* get there on your terms. • What strategies and proactive measures are you taking on this Monday Morning , to propel yourself to the point that you too one day are approached with impressed reverence and an inquiry as to what YOU do? • It’s the Inspo for me ! - J.E. --✨-- #f_y_i#foryourinspo#lifestyleblog#lifestyle#MondayMotivation#LiveYourBestLife#YourRichLife#goals#motivation#proactive#dreams#GoForIt#hustle#LifeOnYourTerms#luxury#Porsche#Maserati#Ferarri#ImMarriedWhy

A post shared by J.E. (@for_your_inspo) on

Asking Luxury Car owners what they do pt. 4

A post shared by Daniel Macdonald (@itsdanielmac) on

 

