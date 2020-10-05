Local TikTokker Asks People With Expensive Cars What They Do For A Living

Admit it, we've all pulled up next to someone driving a $500,000 car at a red light, and thought, "Damn, I wonder what he does for a living".

So, Daniel Macdonald took his camera to Highland Park Village and asked that exact question to people in expensive vehicles. Answers ranged from "I'm a doctor" to "Retired" to "Inheritance" and my personal fave: "I'm married." Apparently, I'm in the wrong industry! Lol.