A few weeks ago, Whataburger partnered with a pet rescue group in San Antonio for a unique adoption event.

The festivities featured adoptable pups, a pool for the animals to cool off in, bacon cake, and even a custom doghouse! Whataburger sells bowls, leashes, and other furbaby items on their website.

(Photo courtesy of Whataburger)

