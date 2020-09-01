Luka Doncic And Marcus Morris Exchange Words After Heated Foul During NBA Playoffs

The game 6 tiff carried over to social media.

September 1, 2020
Sybil
Marcus Morris Sr. #31 of the LA Clippers fouls Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex.

(Kevin C. Cox/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Local
Local Sports
Shows
Sports

I think all of us MFFLs can agree that Sunday's Game 6 was a disappointment. 

Not only did the Dallas Mavericks lose to the L.A. Clippers and get knocked out of the playoffs, there was also major tension between Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris. The two players scuffled in previous games, and the most recent has actually carried over to social media. 

It started with a comment from Doncic saying he doesn't "want to deal with that kind of player." So, Marcus Morris responded on Instagram. 

 

Tags: 
MFFL
Mavs
Dallas Mavericks
Luka
luka doncic
Marcus Morris
Playoffs