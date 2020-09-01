Luka Doncic And Marcus Morris Exchange Words After Heated Foul During NBA Playoffs

I think all of us MFFLs can agree that Sunday's Game 6 was a disappointment.

Not only did the Dallas Mavericks lose to the L.A. Clippers and get knocked out of the playoffs, there was also major tension between Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris. The two players scuffled in previous games, and the most recent has actually carried over to social media.

Video of Luka Doncic vs Marcus Morris All Dirty Plays

It started with a comment from Doncic saying he doesn't "want to deal with that kind of player." So, Marcus Morris responded on Instagram.