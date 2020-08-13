Luka Doncic Hilariously Trolls Mavs Teammate JJ Barea on Twitter

The Dallas Mavericks' star player took a shot at Barea's relatively short height.

August 13, 2020
Sybil
Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during play against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at American Airlines Center on March 06, 2020 in Dallas, Texas

(Ronald Martinez/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Around Town
Culture
Entertainment
Features
Local
Local Sports
Shows
Sports

Although the NBA season has drastically changed this year, it appears the athletes are still having fun with their new lifestyles inside the bubble. 

Yesterday, Dallas Mavericks' star point guard Luka Doncic took a playful shot at his teammate J.J. Barea. The 21-year-old Doncic stands at 6'7" which is the norm for NBA standards. Barea, however, is only 5'10". He has long been regarded as "short" for a pro basketball player. Luka trolled his fellow Mav on Twitter. 

 

Tags: 
Dallas Mavericks
MFFL
luka doncic
JJ Barea
NBA
Twitter