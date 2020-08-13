Luka Doncic Hilariously Trolls Mavs Teammate JJ Barea on Twitter

Although the NBA season has drastically changed this year, it appears the athletes are still having fun with their new lifestyles inside the bubble.

Yesterday, Dallas Mavericks' star point guard Luka Doncic took a playful shot at his teammate J.J. Barea. The 21-year-old Doncic stands at 6'7" which is the norm for NBA standards. Barea, however, is only 5'10". He has long been regarded as "short" for a pro basketball player. Luka trolled his fellow Mav on Twitter.