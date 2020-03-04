Major Participants Are Skipping SXSW Due To Coronavirus Fear

Many companies have already pulled out of South By Southwest this year because of COVID-19.

March 4, 2020
Sybil
Anna Kendrick attends the "The Day Shall Come" Premiere 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2019 in Austin, Texas.

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

South By Southwest is starting to see the effects of Coronavirus. The two-week music, art, tech, and film festival held annually in Austin has been notified by multiple companies that they won't be in attendance this year

It started with Twitter's announcement, followed by Facebook. The news also came out that Mashable, Vevo, and TikTok would sit this one out. Some are still choosing to participate including Patreon and speaker Hillary Clinton. As for artists and other celebrities, we haven't seen any cancellations yet. Spokespeople from the legendary SXSW conference said they will continue to move forward as planned. We'll keep you posted on further updates. 

 

