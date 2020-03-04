Major Participants Are Skipping SXSW Due To Coronavirus Fear

South By Southwest is starting to see the effects of Coronavirus. The two-week music, art, tech, and film festival held annually in Austin has been notified by multiple companies that they won't be in attendance this year.

It started with Twitter's announcement, followed by Facebook. The news also came out that Mashable, Vevo, and TikTok would sit this one out. Some are still choosing to participate including Patreon and speaker Hillary Clinton. As for artists and other celebrities, we haven't seen any cancellations yet. Spokespeople from the legendary SXSW conference said they will continue to move forward as planned. We'll keep you posted on further updates.

SXSW 2020 is proceeding as planned. Please keep up with information around our response to COVID-19 at our COVID-19 Attendee Information page. https://t.co/U5pBiNn6hY pic.twitter.com/e98NwwDmnH — SXSW (@sxsw) March 2, 2020

