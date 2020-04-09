Man Accidentally Busts Himself Faking A Video Conference

Dan Crowd is a video producer in Australia. Like the rest of the world, he is working from home.

He was recently supposed to be participating a Zoom conference call, but Dan clearly had other things to do. So, he edited a background that made it appear as though he was truly attending the virtual meeting. Unfortunately, as the camera was on him, he accidentally walked into the background. Busted! According to Mashable, Crowd said he was "bored" when he came up with the idea. Something tells me his co-workers are all scrambling to make their own versions of this time-saving hack.