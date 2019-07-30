Man And His Pet Donkey Go Viral For Singing A Duet From "The Lion King"

A South Carolina man and his pet donkey, Nathan, went viral for re-enacting the famous opening song of The Lion King.

Travis Kinley adopted Nathan a few years ago to live with his other horses. He just recently realized they had a knack for singing together.

Of course, I had to try this with my pet, Biff Barkley. Turns out, he's a natural too.

Video of Weenie Dogs Sings Lion King Duet With His Mom

