Man Catches Flying Cell Phone During Roller Coaster Ride

If you've ever been amazed at a fan catching a fly ball in the grand stands, prepare to be utterly astonished.

This guy was riding a roller coaster in Spain when he noticed someone a few rows ahead of him had accidentally dropped their mobile phone. With the quickness, this dude reached out his right hand and seamlessly snatched the cell. It was all captured on the coaster's video, and he is my new hero.

Video of Catching a strangers phone on roller coaster

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**