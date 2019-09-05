Man Catches Flying Cell Phone During Roller Coaster Ride

This guy needs to join Dude Perfect! Video is incredible.

September 5, 2019
Sybil
roller coaster amusement park ride

(digidreamgrafix/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Culture
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
News
Shows

If you've ever been amazed at a fan catching a fly ball in the grand stands, prepare to be utterly astonished. 

This guy was riding a roller coaster in Spain when he noticed someone a few rows ahead of him had accidentally dropped their mobile phone. With the quickness, this dude reached out his right hand and seamlessly snatched the cell. It was all captured on the coaster's video, and he is my new hero. 

 

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**

Tags: 
roller coaster
cell phone
catch
viral
Spain

