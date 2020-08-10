Man Commissions Jeweler To Make $1.5 Million Face Mask For COVID-19 Protection

August 10, 2020
Sybil
Studio portrait of Woman in protective mask with red rhinestones on a grey background

(fishg/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

A Chinese businessman has requested that a jewelry company make him the World's Most Expensive face mask. 

The custom piece is made of 18-karat white gold and encrusted with 3,600 black diamonds. It will also include an N99 filter, for Coronavirus protection of course. He will pay $1.5 million for it. The designer facewear currently being constructed in Israel and should be ready by the end of the year. 

 

