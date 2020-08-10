Man Commissions Jeweler To Make $1.5 Million Face Mask For COVID-19 Protection
A Chinese businessman has requested that a jewelry company make him the World's Most Expensive face mask.
The custom piece is made of 18-karat white gold and encrusted with 3,600 black diamonds. It will also include an N99 filter, for Coronavirus protection of course. He will pay $1.5 million for it. The designer facewear currently being constructed in Israel and should be ready by the end of the year.