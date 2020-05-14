Man Holds Zoom Meeting With Dogs As Co-Workers
He plays the straight man as his dogs goof off during their "work" chat.
May 14, 2020
Andrew Cotter has got to be the funniest guy on YouTube today. The BBC sports commentator held a mock Zoom meeting with his dogs Olive and Mabel.
As you can imagine, dogs aren't the most attentive employees. He jokingly scolds them and has gives one a promotion while the other one is playing with toys on the clock. If this doesn't make you chuckle, we can't be friends.