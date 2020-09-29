Man's Proposal Goes Horribly Wrong When Boat Accidentally Takes Off

He fell in the water, and the bride-to-be went flying into the grass.

September 29, 2020
Sybil
A lot of creativity goes into proposals, and for this poor guy, his amazing idea went horribly wrong. 

The man and woman are standing on two separate boots. As he gingerly sidesteps his way toward her to ask for her hand in marriage, she leans in to kiss him and accidentally hits the throttle. That sent her boat flying and knocked him off his pontoon. Luckily, she said yes!

