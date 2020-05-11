Mark Cuban Hires Secret Shoppers To Test Re-Opening Policies

Reason #1,562,981 why I love Mark Cuban. The Dallas Mavericks' owner hired "secret shoppers" to test out DFW's loosened restrictions and found that 96% of people weren't following the rules.

Cuban enlisted the help of a company called Shift Smart to visit 300 local establishments. He wanted to see if consumers and businesses were adhering to the new guidelines and more importantly, find out it it is safe to let his family out of quarantine. The results are astonishing. He broke it down by specific acts (social distancing, sanitizing stations, disinfecting between customers, etc.) and the results will shock you.