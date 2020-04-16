Mark Cuban Is Auctioning Off The Chance To Be A Mavs Player
The Dallas Mavericks owner is offering the opportunity to be on the team for a day to raise money for charity.
Mark Cuban is truly shining during the Coronavirus pandemic. The owner of the Dallas Mavericks' latest charitable move is part of the All In Challenge.
Mavs fans can enter the auction for the chance to be a player for a day. The winner will actually sign a contract with the team, receive a uniform, participate in the layup line, and shoot a free throw during an NBA game. Each entry purchased heightens your chances of winning, and all the proceeds help feed the hungry.
JUST IN: @mcuban is ALL IN! Mark and the Mavericks are offering a One-Day Contract To Play With The Mavs and you have a chance to enter to win right now! Visit https://t.co/K1pgbCkwkM to learn more and help raise tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. #ALLInChallenge pic.twitter.com/lBbePLkikh— Fanatics (@Fanatics) April 14, 2020