Mark Cuban Is Auctioning Off The Chance To Be A Mavs Player

The Dallas Mavericks owner is offering the opportunity to be on the team for a day to raise money for charity.

April 16, 2020
Mark Cuban attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

(Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Mark Cuban is truly shining during the Coronavirus pandemic. The owner of the Dallas Mavericks' latest charitable move is part of the All In Challenge

Mavs fans can enter the auction for the chance to be a player for a day. The winner will actually sign a contract with the team, receive a uniform, participate in the layup line, and shoot a free throw during an NBA game. Each entry purchased heightens your chances of winning, and all the proceeds help feed the hungry. 

