Mark Cuban Is Auctioning Off The Chance To Be A Mavs Player

Mark Cuban is truly shining during the Coronavirus pandemic. The owner of the Dallas Mavericks' latest charitable move is part of the All In Challenge.

Mavs fans can enter the auction for the chance to be a player for a day. The winner will actually sign a contract with the team, receive a uniform, participate in the layup line, and shoot a free throw during an NBA game. Each entry purchased heightens your chances of winning, and all the proceeds help feed the hungry.