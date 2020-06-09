Mark Cuban Posts "Cuban For President" Buttons On Instagram
The Dallas Mavericks owner deleted the images soon after.
June 9, 2020
Mark Cuban posts "Cuban For President" buttons on his Instagram stories causing people to raise some eyebrows. The Dallas Mavericks owner deleted the images soon after but not before people caught screenshots.
Yo @mcuban why delete this? Shake things up man! All for more voices out there!#trump2020 #cuban2020 #Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/4w8Xp4uBRE— Michael D (@MikeDeWyze) June 9, 2020