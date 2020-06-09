Mark Cuban Posts "Cuban For President" Buttons On Instagram

The Dallas Mavericks owner deleted the images soon after.

June 9, 2020
Sybil
Mark Cuban attends the Tribeca Talks Panel: 10 Years Of "Shark Tank" during the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios on September 23, 2018 in New York City.

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Mark Cuban posts "Cuban For President" buttons on his Instagram stories causing people to raise some eyebrows. The Dallas Mavericks owner deleted the images soon after but not before people caught screenshots. 

Tags: 
Mark Cuban
Dallas Mavericks
President
MFFL
Cuban 2020