Mark Cuban Takes Part In Peaceful Vigil Outside Of Dallas PD

Dallas Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban took part in a prayer vigil held outside of Dallas Police Department yesterday. He was joined by Mavs players Dwight Powell, Justin Jackson, Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber. Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall and Mayor Eric Johnson were also in attendance. The service was held to bring people together after the death of George Floyd.

Cuban said, “This is our community, our country. Both are hurting. I wanted to be here to listen. To understand better the pain the African-American community is going through. And to show that the Mavs organization will be here to help.”

Mavs owner Mark Cuban attends a George Floyd prayer vigil outside Dallas Police headquarters.



