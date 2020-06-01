Mark Cuban Takes Part In Peaceful Vigil Outside Of Dallas PD

The Dallas Mavericks' owner participated in a prayer ceremony honoring George Floyd.

June 1, 2020
Sybil
Mark Cuban attends the Tribeca Talks Panel: 10 Years Of "Shark Tank" during the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios on September 23, 2018 in New York City.

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban took part in a prayer vigil held outside of Dallas Police Department yesterday. He was joined by Mavs players Dwight Powell, Justin Jackson, Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber. Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall and Mayor Eric Johnson were also in attendance. The service was held to bring people together after the death of George Floyd.

Cuban said, “This is our community, our country. Both are hurting. I wanted to be here to listen. To understand better the pain the African-American community is going through. And to show that the Mavs organization will be here to help.” 

 

