Mark Wahlberg Appears At Dallas Cowboys Training Camp, Talks About Opening His Burger Chain in DFW

On Saturday, the award-winning actor said this branch of Wahlburger's will be the first one in Texas.

August 4, 2019
Sybil
Cowboys veteran Jason Witten poses with Mark Wahlberg at Training Camp

(Jerod Harris/ Getty Images)

Every year at Dallas Cowboys' Training Camp in Oxnard, California, there are celebrity sightings. This year is no different. 

Award-winning actor Mark Wahlberg turned up yesterday and announced intentions to open a Wahlburger's restaurant in DFW. The Transformers star casually dropped the line, "I'm excited that I get to open up a Wahlburger's in Dallas, my first one in Texas. I got one right here in Frisco, Texas, Baby, I'm excited." Nothing has been officially announced on the family-owned burger chain's social outlets, but speculation is that he is referring to a new location at The Star in Frisco

Neither the team, the restaurant, the Star, the city of Frisco, the Jones family, nor the Wahlberg family has confirmed this announcement as of press time. Did the former Calvin Klein underwear model unintentionally spill the beans? 

 

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**

