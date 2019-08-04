Mark Wahlberg Appears At Dallas Cowboys Training Camp, Talks About Opening His Burger Chain in DFW

Every year at Dallas Cowboys' Training Camp in Oxnard, California, there are celebrity sightings. This year is no different.

Award-winning actor Mark Wahlberg turned up yesterday and announced intentions to open a Wahlburger's restaurant in DFW. The Transformers star casually dropped the line, "I'm excited that I get to open up a Wahlburger's in Dallas, my first one in Texas. I got one right here in Frisco, Texas, Baby, I'm excited." Nothing has been officially announced on the family-owned burger chain's social outlets, but speculation is that he is referring to a new location at The Star in Frisco.

Neither the team, the restaurant, the Star, the city of Frisco, the Jones family, nor the Wahlberg family has confirmed this announcement as of press time. Did the former Calvin Klein underwear model unintentionally spill the beans?

Video of Mark Wahlberg: Talks Cowboys Vs Patriots | Dallas Cowboys 2019

