The Masked Singer Reveals Costumes And Premiere Date For Season Two

Nick Cannon will host along with the same panel of judges.

July 11, 2019
Sybil
The Masked Singer Panel including Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nick Cannon, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke

(Amy Sussman/ Getty Images)

If you haven't yet seen season one of The Masked Singer, you have time to catch up before the next cycle of competition. Fox's highest-rated unscripted series released a couple of sneak previews to tease the upcoming run of the mystery show. 

This clip shows the same panel of judges including Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger with Nick Cannon returning as host. It also features a line-up of new costumes like a Skeleton, Flamingo, Eagle, and Fox. 

 

In another trailer, a Leopard can be ... ahem.. spotted.

 

The tv smash has already been renewed for season three in 2020. The sophomore premiere of The Masked Singer will air September 25th at 7pm CT on Fox. 

 

