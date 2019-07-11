The Masked Singer Reveals Costumes And Premiere Date For Season Two

If you haven't yet seen season one of The Masked Singer, you have time to catch up before the next cycle of competition. Fox's highest-rated unscripted series released a couple of sneak previews to tease the upcoming run of the mystery show.

This clip shows the same panel of judges including Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger with Nick Cannon returning as host. It also features a line-up of new costumes like a Skeleton, Flamingo, Eagle, and Fox.

Video of Preview: TV&#039;s Number One New Show Is Back | Season 2 | THE MASKED SINGER

In another trailer, a Leopard can be ... ahem.. spotted.

Video of Preview: TV&#039;s Greatest Show Is Back | Season 2 | THE MASKED SINGER

The tv smash has already been renewed for season three in 2020. The sophomore premiere of The Masked Singer will air September 25th at 7pm CT on Fox.

