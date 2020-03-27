Mavs Player Kristaps Porziņģis Surprises NTX Boy On Birthday

Now that nearly every one is quarantined, families are coming up with creative ways to celebrate special occasions. We've seen weddings in the street, drive-through graduation announcements, and virtual birthday parties. So when Maygan Wall was tasked with planning something memorable for her son Noah, she thought of his favorite Dallas Mavericks player.

Noah is a fan of Kristaps Porziņģis, and he got a one-of-a-kind treasure for his 11th birthday. KP actually FaceTimed with the Princeton boy! Watch the video below, and see his adorable reaction.

