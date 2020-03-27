Mavs Player Kristaps Porziņģis Surprises NTX Boy On Birthday
Maygan Wall of Princeton posted a video the NBA star sent her 11-year-old son Noah.
Now that nearly every one is quarantined, families are coming up with creative ways to celebrate special occasions. We've seen weddings in the street, drive-through graduation announcements, and virtual birthday parties. So when Maygan Wall was tasked with planning something memorable for her son Noah, she thought of his favorite Dallas Mavericks player.
Noah is a fan of Kristaps Porziņģis, and he got a one-of-a-kind treasure for his 11th birthday. KP actually FaceTimed with the Princeton boy! Watch the video below, and see his adorable reaction.
Noahs birthday was made! He was bummed about canceling his plans and Mavs games being postponed.. His gift is a basketball camp that may be canceled now... so I reached out to the Mavs and tonight we get this text from Porzingis wishing Noah a happy birthday! Noah and I both ended up bawling!! How amazing is this? This will always be Noahs favorite birthday and he will forever be a Porzingis and Mavs fan!
