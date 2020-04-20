McKinney Man Provides Free Showers & Restrooms For Homeless

During a time when cleanliness and hygiene are so important, one man in Collin County is helping people who don't have access to sinks and showers.

McKinney resident Lance Olinski has a company called Streetside Showers. It's a mobile restroom and shower facility that he hauls through the metroplex to donate his services to those who need it. He offers free toothbrushes, deodorant, and lunch to his recipients as well. So far, he and two friends have set up in McKinney, Irving, Plano, Denton, and he plans to expand this summer.

Olinski said the portable units are disinfected after each use, and he gets about 100-125 people using his free service each week. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays: 10:30am-1:30pm- Crises Ministries 114 E. 2nd St. in Irving

Wednesdays: 2-5pm- Collin County Assistance Center- 900 18th St. in Plano

Fridays: 10am-1:30pm- Our Daily Bread at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church- 300 W. Oak St. in Denton

Saturdays: 10am- 1:30pm- Hope Fellowship Church- 702 W. University Dr. in McKinney

Find out more about Streetside Showers and how you can donate or volunteer here.