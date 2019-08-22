Michael Jackson's Former Manager Publicly Defends His Name

Earlier today, Michael Jackson's former manager held a press conference in Washington, D.C.

Raymone Bain represented the King of Pop for eight years, many of which were during the time he was accused of child molestation. She said she's remained quiet about this issue for years, but after the documentary Finding Neverland became an overnight sensation, she wanted to set the record straight. Bain said she would never work with anyone who could do that sort of thing and that Michael Jackson is the real victim. She also announced a new charity called MJ Legacy Foundation to "preserve, protect and defend his name while supporting the numerous organizations he supported during his life." See below for the full announcement.

Video of Watch live: Michael Jackson&#039;s former spokesperson makes a &#039;major announcement&#039;

