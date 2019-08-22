Michael Jackson's Former Manager Publicly Defends His Name

Raymone Bain held a press conference today calling Jackson a "victim".

August 22, 2019
Sybil
: Singer Michael Jackson walks into the Santa Maria Superior Court on the fifth day of his child molestation trial in 2005.

(Carlo Allegri/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Culture
Entertainment
Features
Latest Headlines
Music
News
Pop

Earlier today, Michael Jackson's former manager held a press conference in Washington, D.C.

Raymone Bain represented the King of Pop for eight years, many of which were during the time he was accused of child molestation. She said she's remained quiet about this issue for years, but after the documentary Finding Neverland became an overnight sensation, she wanted to set the record straight. Bain said she would never work with anyone who could do that sort of thing and that Michael Jackson is the real victim. She also announced a new charity called MJ Legacy Foundation to "preserve, protect and defend his name while supporting the numerous organizations he supported during his life." See below for the full announcement. 

 

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**

Tags: 
Michael Jackson
Raymone Bain
Press Conference
victim
Finding Neverland
foundation

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes